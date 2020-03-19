Photo of Trump Remarks Shows ‘Corona’ Crossed Out and Replaced With ‘Chinese’ Virus

A photograph taken at Thursday’s White House coronavirus task force press briefing shows President Donald Trump reading from notes where the word "corona" was crossed out and replaced with "Chinese" to describe COVID-19, NBC News reported.

The picture, taken by a Washington Post photographer, shows the word crossed out in what appears to be Sharpie and in the president's own handwriting.

The image comes as Trump has ramped up his description of the coronavirus as a "Chinese virus" as he's been questioned about whether he considers the label to be racist.

"It's not racist at all," Trump told reporters Wednesday. "It comes from China, that's why."