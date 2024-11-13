Donald Trump

Trump picks ex-Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence

Gabbard hasn’t worked directly in the intelligence community, outside of House committees, including two years on the Homeland Security Committee

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 22: Former U.S. Representative from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard speaks as Republican party as Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump listens at a campaign rally at the Greensboro Coliseum on October 22, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. With 14 days to go until Election Day, Trump continues to crisscross the country campaigning to return to office.
President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic member of Congress and presidential candidate, to serve as director of national intelligence, continuing to stock his Cabinet with loyal personalities complimentary to his own, rather than long-term professionals in their requisite fields.

“As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - She is now a proud Republican!” Trump said in a statement. “I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!”

Gabbard, who has served in the Army National Guard for more than two decades, deploying to Iraq and Kuwait, would come to the role as somewhat of an outsider, compared to her predecessor. The current director, Avril Haines, was confirmed by the Senate in 2021 following several years in a number of top national security and intelligence positions.

Gabbard hasn’t worked directly in the intelligence community, outside of House committees, including two years on the Homeland Security Committee. Like others Trump has selected for his agency leadership, she has been among his most popular political surrogates, often drawing thunderous responses from crowds as she stumped for him in the campaign’s closing months.

Donald Trump has vowed to take action on various issues on his first day in office.

