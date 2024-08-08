Trump says he wants to face Harris in 3 debates in September

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would be open to debating Vice President Kamala Harris three times in September.

Speaking during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump said, "I think it’s very important to have debates," and added that he accepted invitations from NBC News, Fox News and ABC News.

During his announcement, Trump seemingly got some of the dates incorrect. Both ABC News and the Trump campaign later clarified that the ABC News debate would take place on Sept. 10. The Fox News debate was previously proposed for Sept. 4.

A source familiar with the plans said that the NBC News one was set for Sept. 25, which was one of the options the network gave the campaigns as a date.

When President Joe Biden was still running, his campaign and Trump's agreed to two debates: one with CNN on June 27 and a second with ABC News on Sept. 10. But after Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris, Trump began to waver on his commitment to participating. Last week, Trump said he would skip the ABC News debate because the event had "been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant."

After Trump pulled out, Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement, "The Vice President will be there one way or the other to take the opportunity to speak to a prime time national audience. ... We’re happy to discuss further debates after the one both campaigns have already agreed to.”

Harris later Thursday confirmed she would attend the ABC debate, telling NBC News, “I am looking forward to debating Donald Trump and we have a date of September 10th. I hear he’s finally committed to it and I’m looking forward to it.” She did not respond to a question about other potential dates.

Trump on Thursday also said that the campaign has agreed to a vice presidential debate on CBS News, adding that his running mate, Ohio GOP Sen. JD Vance, "has really stepped up. He’s doing a fantastic job."

On Tuesday, at Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's first rally since being named Harris' running mate, he said of Vance, "I can't wait to debate the guy."

During a campaign event Wednesday in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Vance wouldn't commit to debating Walz, baselessly suggesting that there was still a chance that he wouldn't be the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

"We don't know who the vice presidential nominee is going to be either," Vance told reporters, adding that Democrats could "pull a bait and switch" and take him off the ticket.

Harris and Walz were formally certified as the Democratic nominees for president and vice president this week.

CBS News and Fox News did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

NBC News' Garrett Haake and Jesse Rodriguez contributed.

