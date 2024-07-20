Donald Trump

Trump shooter flew drone over venue hours before attempted assassination, source says

The gunman was killed after he shot former President Donald Trump in the ear in an assassination attempt. A motive remains unknown.

By Michael Kosnar and Ken Dilanian | NBC News

The gunman who shot former President Donald Trump in the ear at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday flew a drone over the rally site a few hours before Trump took the stage, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The camera drone made by DJI allowed 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Crooks, to get an overhead view that maybe helped him plan his attack, the source said.

Trump was shot in the ear in the assassination attempt and Crooks was killed by the Secret Service after the attack at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that Crooks used the drone.

The aerial surveillance appears to be another in a series of security failures that allowed the gunman to nearly kill the former president.

It’s common for the Secret Service to ban drones over areas they are securing, although it’s unclear if that happened with the Butler rally.

It’s unclear how investigators learned about the drone flight but drones often leave electronic traces of their flight paths, and DJI may have had a record of the flight.

A drone and drone equipment were recovered from Crook’s vehicle, a senior law enforcement source said.

A motive in the attempt to kill Trump remains unknown and under investigation.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday accepted the Republican nomination for president. Speaking at the RNC, he said: “Under our leadership, the United States will be respected again. No nation will question our power. … We will return law and order to our streets, patriotism to our schools, and importantly, we will restore peace, stability, and harmony all throughout the world.”

The Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General has launched three probes into the Secret Service following the shooting, including one examining how the Secret Service secured the political campaign event in Butler.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has also pledged a Congressional investigation, and Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has been asked to appear before the House Oversight Committee at a Monday hearing.

