Trump Unveils ‘Platinum Plan' in Atlanta to Attempt to Boost Lagging Black Voter Support

President Trump on Friday unveiled his so-called "Platinum Plan" at an event in Atlanta, which is aimed at investing $500 billion in Black communities.

Trump did not disclose how the plan would be funded but that it would boost lending to Black-owned businesses, reduce taxes, and also include education, healthcare, and criminal justice reforms. He also said the plan would make Juneteenth, a holiday celebrated by Black Americans that marks the end of slavery in the U.S., a national holiday.

He said that the plan would focus on the prosecution of the Ku Klux Klan and antifa as well as designating the groups as terrorist organizations, and make lynching a national hate crime.

"When I ran for president four years ago, I looked at the shameful record of the Democrat party, and asked black Americans, ‘What the hell do you have to lose?'” Trump told the crowd. “I want to share what you have to gain from voting Republican on November 3rd - the biggest election of our lives. For decades, Democrat politicians like Joe Biden have taken Black voters for granted.”

In Georgia, a reliably red state, Trump and former vice president Joe Biden are near-deadlocked, according to recent polling. A New York Times/Siena poll shows both men at 45 percent and a Monmouth poll shows Trump at 4 percent and Biden at 46 percent among all registered voters.

Trump has also struggled among Black voters, who favor Biden over Trump by an 80 percent-to-6 percent margin in a July NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

