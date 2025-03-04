Trump Administration

Trump directs pause on military aid to Ukraine after Oval Office dustup

By Aamer Madhani | The Associated Press

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Monday directed a “pause” to U.S. assistance to Ukraine after a disastrous Oval Office meeting as Trump seeks to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in peace talks with Russia.

A White House official said Trump is focused on reaching a peace deal to end the more than three-year war sparked by Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine, and wants Zelenskyy “committed” to that goal. The official added that the U.S. was “pausing and reviewing” its aid to "ensure that it is contributing to a solution.” The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the assistance.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Watch the heated exchange between Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office.

