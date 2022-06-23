Capitol Riot

Trump WH Lawyer Told Justice Official His Plan to Overturn Election Was Criminal

A committee exhibit showing Eric Herschmann, former Trump White House adviser, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022. 
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Jan. 6 committee played video testimony of Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann on Thursday, in which he described a Jan. 3, 2021, meeting at the White House and the plan by Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to overturn the election.

"When he finished discussing what he planned on doing, I said, good f----- — excuse me, sorry, effing a-hole, congratulations, you just admitted your first step or act you would take as attorney general would be committing a felony and violating Rule 6(e). You’re clearly the right candidate for this job," Herschmann told the committee.

Trump wanted to replace then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Clark to help try to reverse the election results. After several Trump DOJ officials threatened to quit, Trump decided against appointing Clark.

