Trump's Attorneys Urge Judge to Keep Blocking FBI From Reviewing Seized Files

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked a judge on Monday to continue preventing the Justice Department from reviewing classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon temporarily blocked the DOJ last week from using records seized when the FBI searched Trump's home on Aug. 8 until a special master is able to review them. The DOJ has challenged the order.

In the Monday court filing, Trump's lawyers called the Justice Department's investigation into the former president "unprecedented and misguided" and claimed that "there still remains a disagreement as to the classification status of the documents" that bore classified markings. While Trump and his associates have told the media that Trump, while president, declassified various documents, his lawyers did not make that claim explicitly.

The legal battle is over the government's investigation into how hundreds of pages of classified government records were still being held at Mar-a-Lago, even after a Trump lawyer had certified in June that there were no more classified records at the estate.

