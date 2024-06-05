Trump's gun license expected to be revoked after conviction in hush money trial

Former President Donald Trump's gun license is expected to be revoked now that he has been convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, according to a New York Police Department spokesperson.

Trump's gun license for New York City had been suspended upon his indictment, the spokesperson said.

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty Thursday on all 34 felony counts in his criminal trial over concealing hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the expected revocation, which was first reported by CNN.

Gun licenses are often revoked after convictions in New York.

It is unclear when the former president has last held a gun, but his gun license for New York City was active at the time of his indictment in the hush money case in March 2023, according to the NYPD spokesperson.

He has been under Secret Service protection since 2015, when he became the Republican nominee for president.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: