Turkey hikes interest rate again to 45% after inflation nears 65%

Turkey's central bank on Thursday hiked its key interest rate by another 250 basis points to 45%.

The hike to the benchmark one-week repo rate was in line with economists' expectations.

It comes amid an ongoing battle against double-digit inflation for Turkey's monetary policymakers, with the rate hike the latest step in that effort.

Inflation in Turkey increased to 64.8% year-on-year in December, up from 62% in November, and the country's currency, the lira, hit a new record low against the U.S. dollar earlier in January, breaking 30 to the greenback for the first time.

