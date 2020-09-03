2020 Presidential Race

Twitter, Facebook Slap Labels on Trump's Posts on Voting Twice

Twitter said its goal "is to prevent people from sharing advice about voting twice, which may be illegal"

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence listens during a news conference in the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 24, 2020. Trump has been determined to talk his way through the coronavirus crisis, but his frequent misstatements at his daily news conferences have caused a litany of public health and political headaches for the White House.
Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Twitter and Facebook on Thursday placed warning labels on President Donald Trump's latest posts on mail-in-voting, this time in which he suggested to voters they show up at polling places and vote in person if their mail-in-ballots had yet to be counted.

"We placed a public interest notice on two Tweets in this thread for violating our Civic Integrity Policy, specifically for encouraging people to potentially vote twice," Twitter posted, quoting Trump's tweet threat. "The laws regarding the invalidation of mail-in ballots when individuals choose to vote in person are complex, and vary significantly by state. Our goal is to prevent people from sharing advice about voting twice, which may be illegal."

Many Americans are confused about voting by mail and have fears that using the mail to cast your ballot will generate voter fraud. Debra Cleaver, founder and CEO of VOTEAMERICA, a non-profit that helps Americans vote by mail, joined NBCLX to debunk some mail voting myths and sort through conflicting messages on absentee voting.

