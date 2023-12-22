Two 10-year-old boys killed after father flees from Wisconsin deputies, officials say

Two 10-year-old Wisconsin boys were killed when their father sped away from a traffic stop, was chased and then crashed late Wednesday, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said.

Two other children and the driver, the boys' father, were in critical condition, officials said.

A sheriff’s deputy pulled the driver over around 11:49 p.m. for speeding and having no plates, and the driver briefly stopped before he sped away, the sheriff’s department said.

There was a pursuit, and the vehicle crashed in a town around 11 miles away, the department said.

The sheriff’s department said the vehicle crashed on its own, without a collision with law enforcement.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.