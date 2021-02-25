Report: Two AFC East teams named as potential Russell Wilson trade destinations originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Deshaun Watson isn't the only top 10 quarterback who could be traded during what could be a wild 2021 NFL offseason.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson also has been the subject of trade rumors and speculation.

According to a report from Michael-Shawn Dugar, Mike Sando and Jayson Jenks of The Athletic published Thursday morning, Wilson is frustrated with the Seahawks and his camp has already explored potential trade destinations, including two of the New England Patriots' rivals in the AFC East division.

"But the Seahawks haven’t reached the NFC Championship game since 2014, and Wilson’s frustration has escalated to the point that his camp has broached potential trade destinations with the Seahawks," The Athletic writes.

"According to sources, those teams include ones mentioned in La Canfora’s column the day of the Super Bowl: the Dolphins, Jets, Saints and Raiders. Some people around the league think a trade could happen, if not this offseason then sometime in the near future."

Wilson going to the Dolphins or Jets would be very bad for the Patriots in their quest to retake the division crown. The Dolphins, in particular, are an elite quarterback away from becoming a legit contender in the AFC.

Wilson is arguably the second-best quarterback in pro football behind Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. The 32-year-old veteran completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards with a career-high 40 touchdowns during the 2020 season. He's led the Seahawks to a playoff berth in eight of his nine seasons with Seattle.

The best destination for Wilson among those listed in the report above is the New Orleans Saints.

Wilson would be the perfect replacement for Drew Brees and upgrade an already-loaded Saints offense that includes elite running back Alvin Kamara and No. 1 wide receiver Michael Thomas. The Saints might be the Super Bowl LVI favorites with Wilson leading their offense.

It would be pretty wild if the Seahawks traded Wilson. He's the best player in franchise history and has led the team's most successful era.

Seattle should do everything possible to ensure he retires in a Seahawks jersey, but if that's not going to happen, every team in the league should call Seattle and at least see what it would take to acquire the future Hall of Fame quarterback.