Two Employees Killed in Dallas Hospital Shooting, Suspect in Custody

Two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees are dead after they were shot by a man Saturday morning, the hospital says.

Dallas Police said preliminary information indicates that the man, 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez, shot and killed two hospital employees Saturday morning and upon arrival, an Methodist Health System police officer confronted Hernandez. The officer fired his weapon and injured Hernandez.

Hernandez was detained, stabilized and taken to another local hospital. Additionally, Hernandez is currently on parole for aggravated robbery and had an active ankle monitor, according to Dallas police.

After calling the incident a “failure of our criminal justice system,” Police Chief Eddie Garica tweeted:

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I’m outraged, along with our community, at the lack of accountability, and the travesty of the fact that under this broken system, we give violent criminals more chances than our victims. The pendulum has swung too far.”

Today, patients and their loved ones described 45 minutes of terror as they heard of shots fired on the labor and delivery floor while they sheltered. Amanda Birdwell said she and her family hid in the cafeteria’s kitchen.

"I think that’s when it all kind of hit us. Like, oh this is serious. This is really happening right now. So we all went back there. Everyone was crying. My sister started having a panic attack," said Birdwell.

Saturday, Methodist released a statement:

"The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," the hospital said in a statement. "Our entire organization is grieving this unimaginable tragedy. During this devastating time, we want to ensure our patients and employees that Methodist Dallas Medical Center is safe and there is no ongoing threat. Our prayers are with our lost co-workers and their families as well as our entire Methodist family. We appreciated the community's support during this difficult time."

This story is developing. Check back for the latest developments