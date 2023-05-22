Two Infants Found Dead in Garbage in Cleveland

A homicide investigation has been launched and a teenage mother was in custody after two infants were found dead in a garbage can in Cleveland, Ohio, police said.

They were dead when officers found them Saturday night, according to public records made available by the Cleveland Division of Police. The cause and manner of death have not been released.

“Preliminary information indicates that the mother of the child, a 16-year-old female, had given birth to the babies days earlier,” police said in a statement

Authorities have not named the mother, but a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police said late Monday that the teen was in custody and would be at least until prosecutors can review any evidence turned over by detectives.

