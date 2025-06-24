Colleges & Universities

2 Texas Tech officers shot, gunman killed in on-campus shootout

The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. in an on-campus parking lot near the football stadium.

By Hannah Jones

Lubbock and Texas Tech University police investigate a fatal shooting involving TTU officers on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.
KCBD

An armed person was killed and two Texas Tech University police officers were hurt in a parking lot shootout early Tuesday morning.

According to the Texas Tech Police Department, the shooting took place at about 1 a.m. in a parking lot on the 2700 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway, on the north side of Jones AT&T Stadium.

Police said the officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot and that at some point during the interaction with the driver, the person pulled out a gun and began shooting at officers.

The officers returned fire, police said, and the person died at the scene.

Police said the two Texas Tech police officers were also shot and suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. Both officers were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Video from KCBD-TV, the NBC affiliate in Lubbock, showed nearly two dozen evidence markers on the ground between the police cruiser and a pickup truck with shattered glass.

KCBD reported Lubbock Congressman Jodey Arrington issued the following statement:

“My heart is with the Texas Tech Police Department and the two officers injured this morning,” Arrington said. “While I am relieved to hear their injuries are non-life-threatening, please join me in praying for their speedy recovery. I am grateful for all who wear the badge and defend our communities - this is another reminder of the risks they take to keep us safe.”

The identity of the person involved in the shootout with Texas Tech police has not been released.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

