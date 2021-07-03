recall alert

Tyson Foods Recalls Nearly 8.5M Pounds of Ready-to-Eat Chicken Over Listeria Concerns

USDA Food Safety Inspection Service

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products due to concerns of listeria, officials say.

The company is recalling 8,492,832 pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken made between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.

All the products subject to recall have the number "EST. P-7089" on the bag or in the USDA mark of inspection.

For a list of products impacted by the recall, click here.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service said it was made aware of two people with listeria in early June and an investigation revealed three cases, including one death, between April 6 and June 5.

