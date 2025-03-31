U.S. Bank says it believes its vice chair was on plane that crashed in Minnesota

Terry Dolan, the vice chair of U.S. Bank, is believed to have been on the small plane that crashed in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on Saturday, a bank spokesperson said in a statement Sunday, NBC News reported.

A spokesperson for U.S. Bank said the plane involved in the deadly crash was registered to Dolan, who was also the company’s chief administration officer.

There were no survivors on board the aircraft, Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway said at a news conference Saturday. He said it was not clear how many people were aboard.

"At this time, the medical examiner's office has not been able to confirm whether he was on board, but we believe he was," the U.S. Bank spokesperson said, referring to Dolan. "Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and anyone who may have been affected by yesterday's tragic incident."

A source shared the plane's tail number with NBC News, and searches in the Federal Aviation Administration registry and the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State business records confirmed Dolan manages the business to which the aircraft is registered.

Attempts to reach Dolan’s family Sunday evening were unsuccessful.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office is working on identifying the people who were aboard the plane, according to an update Sunday from the city of Brooklyn Park.

The plane was a single-engine SOCATA TBM7, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

It crashed into a home and caused a fire, Conway said.

Two people live in the home, but only one was inside at the time of the crash, the city said in Sunday's update. That person was able to escape safely.

The NTSB is leading the investigation and is in the process of recovering the plane before moving it to a new location for further examination, the agency said.

Sophie Comeau and Michelle Acevedo contributed.

