U.S. Records Over 50 Million COVID Cases

The case total represents approximately 15% of the country’s population

More than 50 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the U.S., as new cases of the omicron variant continue to be identified across the country.

The U.S. has recorded 50,006,682 known cases and 800,635 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the latest NBC News tally on Monday.

That case total represents approximately 15% of the country’s population and is roughly the equivalent to the combined populations of Florida and Texas.

UCLA's Dr. Timothy Brewer says coronavirus vaccine booster doses can help your immune system against the Omicron variant much better than your first and second shots. Immune systems that have received more doses are able to have "a broader response," he explains.

Death Toll in Kentucky Climbs to 64 as Thousands Remain Without Heat, Water

Another Grim COVID-19 Milestone: At Least 800,000 Americans Have Died

