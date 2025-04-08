There were some weird things left in Ubers last year — and nowhere were passengers more forgetful than in New York City, new data shows. Newark, New Jersey, wasn't far behind, at eighth on the list.

Good fortune: The rideshare company is hosting its first-ever lost and found pop-up, right here in scatterbrained Manhattan, where people will get the chance to browse all the randomness and maybe take some home.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The event, which is free to attend, was Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the middle of Flatiron at Fifth Avenue, between 22nd and 23rd streets. Attendees will learn how to get their lost stuff back and get some freebies, purportedly including items on the recovered list.

It comes a day after Uber released its ninth annual Lost & Found Index. From a Viking drinking horn to Ozempic to a live turtle and 175 cheeseburgers, here are Uber's 50 strangest things left in Ubers in 2024:

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Most 'unique' items left in Ubers

Mannequin head with human hair Viking drinking horn Ghostbusters ghost trap Chainsaw Breast milk Fine china My turtle Urinal Club promoter sign reading “Annie’s married” – it belongs to the club Sticky boob bra Aviation headset Shrek ears Bermuda shorts A pink fan that has two hearts and the word “bimbo” DNA testing kit Pickleball paddles and ball 2 mattresses 15 hookahs Amethyst crystal Aquarium Witches broom Unicycle 100 DVD’s Bouquet of 100 red roses Sea moss Traffic cone A very large portrait of myself in a brown box Yankees bobble head figure Plunger A photograph of me and my friend at Benihana Little cactus Peacock feather Lady Liberty crown Hoverboard and a mini fridge Harry potter wand Sewing machine Orthopedic foot insoles Boiled eggs and a candle Divorce papers Ozempic Remy the rat doll Blue laminated paper with yellow smiley face Cornish hens A placard that says “it’s a Philly thing” Fake blood 10 live lobsters Taxidermied rabbit Chicken sculpture Hannah Montana merchandise DJ mixing board

Uber's most 'forgetful' cities