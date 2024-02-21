A United Airlines flight Wednesday morning headed to the west coast was diverted to Chicago after crew members reported a "potential security concern" while in mid-air, the airline said.

Flight 1533 was traveling from Newark Liberty International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport when the crew reported a "security issue," the Federal Aviation Administration said. The plane, a Boeing 787, was diverted and landed safely at around 7:40 a.m. at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, the FAA added.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officials were on-hand as customers deplaned, officials said. According to United, 202 passengers were on board.

No further details were provided.

The incident comes one day after an American Airlines flight en route to O'Hare International Airport from Albuquerque was forced to turn around after a "passenger disturbance," according to officials.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, American Airlines flight 1219 returned to Albuquerque International Sunport at around 2:40 p.m. after the crew reported a passenger disturbance.

A statement from American Airlines confirmed the plane had turned around following a disturbance with a "disruptive customer."

The airline said the customer was met by local law enforcement after the plane had landed back in Albuquerque.

The incident remains under investigation by the FAA. There is currently no further information.