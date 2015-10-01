5 University of Alabama Students Arrested on Hazing Allegations

Five University of Alabama fraternity members were arrested on charges of hazing other students, officials said Wednesday — the latest in a string of campus scandals, NBC News reported.

Their arrest follows an investigation by the university into allegations that members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity made pledges stand in buckets of ice and salt, causing burns on pledges' feet, The Birmingham News reported.

"The University of Alabama will not tolerate hazing and takes allegations and incidents of hazing very seriously," Tim Hebson, dean of students, said in a statement.

Phi Gamma Delta has been placed under "interim sanctions," the university said, including "no social events and no new member activities."