Hurricane Idalia flooded Florida's Big Bend region on Wednesday, leaving behind miles of floodwaters and devastation from Tampa to Tallahassee.

Idalia made landfall on Florida's West Coast as a category 3 hurricane before sweeping north to the Carolinas as a tropical storm.

Photos taken from the ground show streets turned into rivers and entire structures dismantled as residents tried to evacuate.

Satellite images taken by Maxar show the extent of the damage from above.