UPS drivers to get trucks with air conditioning for first time

UPS and union leaders have reached a tentative agreement to add air conditioning to the company’s delivery trucks for the first time.

In addition to air conditioning, the iconic brown trucks will get other upgrades to combat heat-related issues.

“The Teamsters and UPS agreed to tentative language to equip the delivery and logistics company’s fleet of vehicles with air conditioning systems, new heat shields and additional fans,” the Teamsters, a union that represents 340,000 UPS employees, said in a statement on Tuesday.

UPS, which confirmed the tentative agreement in its own statement, said it will continue prioritizing the health and safety of its drivers.

“We have always remained open to solutions that keep our employees safe on hot days,” the company said. “The Teamsters raised A/C as a top priority for their members, and the new solutions we’ve agreed to will improve airflow, temperature and comfort for our employees.”

The tentative agreement would require in-cab air conditioning in most UPS delivery vehicles purchased after Jan. 1, 2024, according to the Teamsters’ statement. Two fans would be installed in all package cars, and all newer, non-electric package cars would get exhaust heat shields.

Working conditions in hot weather has been a point of contention for drivers, union leaders and package delivery companies. NBC News reports that over 100 UPS drivers have been hospitalized for heat illnesses in recent years, with some nearing kidney failure. NBC News also reports that temperature readings for the backs of trucks in Arizona and Florida have exceeded 150 degrees Fahrenheit.

The tentative agreement comes as unionized workers continue to vote over strike authorization with results expected to be announced on Friday. The current contract between unionized workers and UPS expires on Aug. 1, and there have been negotiations over a five-year contract.

“We are here to protect more than 340,000 UPS Teamsters and get the best contract in the history of our union with this company,” Teamsters general president Sean M. O’Brien said. “Today’s progress was a significant step towards a stronger new reality for so many workers and their families.”