US Air Force

US Air Force Pilot Killed in Crash in South Carolina

The pilot died after crashing during a routine training mission

By Sophie Reardon

In this May 13,2018, file photo, an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft flies during a demonstration at the Dyess Big Country Air and Space Expo, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A fighter pilot died after crashing in South Carolina Tuesday night.

The U.S. Air Force pilot was flying during a routine training mission at the Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina when the F-16CM crashed around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the base's Facebook page.

The pilot has not yet been identified and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, the base said.

The crash comes two weeks after 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen died in a routine training accident off the coast of northern England.

This article tagged under:

US Air ForceSouth Carolina
