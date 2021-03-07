South Korea

US and South Korea Agree on New Cost-Sharing Deal for Troops

The U.S. keeps about 28,000 troops in South Korea

By Robert Burns and Matthew Lee

United States-South Korea
Ahn Young-joon/AP Photo

The United States and South Korea have reached agreement in principle on a new arrangement for sharing the cost of the American troop presence, which is intended as a bulwark against the threat of North Korean aggression.

The State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs said the deal includes a “negotiated increase” in Seoul's share of the cost, but it provided no details. The Bureau wrote on Twitter that the agreement, if finalized, would reaffirm the U.S.-South Korean treaty alliance as “the linchpin of peace, security and prosperity for Northeast Asia.”

The negotiations had broken down during the Trump administration over a U.S. demand that Seoul pay five times what it previously had paid. The State Department said in a statement that the increase in the South’s share of the cost was “meaningful."

U.S. & World

Civil Rights 15 hours ago

Biden Marks ‘Bloody Sunday' by Signing Voting Rights Order

coronavirus relief Mar 6

Biden, Dems Prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T Virus Relief Bill

The U.S. keeps about 28,000 troops in South Korea.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the agreement, said it would last through 2025.

In its statement, the State Department said: “America’s alliances are a tremendous source of our strength. This development reflects the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to reinvigorating and modernizing our democratic alliances around the word to advance our shared security and prosperity.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

South KoreaNorth KoreaState Department
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us