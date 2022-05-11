Alaska

US Army Soldier Dies After Bear Attack in Alaska

Alaska Wildlife Troopers were searching for the bear in the area

A US flag is pictured on a soldier's uniform
CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

A U.S. Army soldier died of injuries sustained in a bear attack Tuesday in Alaska.

The soldier was part of a small group in a training area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill when the bear attacked.

The name of the soldier was being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The 673d Security Forces Squadron initially responded to the incident.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers were searching for the bear in the area, which is closed to the public for all recreation activities.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AlaskaUS Army
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us