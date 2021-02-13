Florida

US Coast Guard Searching for 6 Boaters Off the Florida Coast

The Coast Guard said it dispatched three cutters and an airplane to search the area

By Associated Press

Getty Images

The U.S. Coast Guard continued its search for six people Saturday, three days after their boat apparently capsized off Florida's Atlantic coast.

The search began Friday morning when a boater rescued a Jamaican national who said six others were with him when their 18-foot vessel overturned on Wednesday 23 miles offshore from Fort Pierce.

They were en route from Bimini, Bahamas, according to the Coast Guard, but the agency did not mention where their boat was headed.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 16 hours ago

Trump Remains Dominant Force in GOP Following Acquittal

Donald Trump 10 hours ago

Analysis: Impeachment Proves Imperfect Amid US Polarization

The Coast Guard said it dispatched three cutters and an airplane to search the area.

The rescued man was transported ashore for medical treatment.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaU.S. Coast Guard
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us