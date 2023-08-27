US military helicopter carrying 20 Marines crashes during exercise in Australia

An American military helicopter, carrying at least 20 Marines, crashed on Sunday evening during a multinational drill exercise, according to Australian military authorities.

The accident occurred around 11:00 a.m. local time when an Osprey Helicopter carrying approximately 20 U.S. Marines crashed near Melville Island, officials said.

According to the Australian Defence Force, the crash happened during a joint military drill of more than 2,500 troops from Australia, the United States, the Philippines, Timor-Leste, and Indonesia. Roughly 500 soldiers were American soldiers.

"Initial reports suggest the incident involves United States defense personnel and that the Australian Defence Force members were not involved," the ADF said in a statement.

Northern Territory Police confirmed to Sky News they are "currently responding to reports of an aircraft crash on Melville Island," as reported to Sky News."

No other information was released.