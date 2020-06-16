US Open Will Take Place as Scheduled, But Without Fans

The US Open tennis tournament will take place as scheduled in late August, but without fans in attendance, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

The tournament, held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, is one of the biggest events of the year in New York City and also (usually) a crucial revenue driver for the city.

As recently as June 2, the U.S. Tennis Association said it hoped to hold the event, but was still working on how that might be possible.

At the depths of the coronavirus crisis, the National Tennis Center was turned into a field hospital.

This year's tournament is scheduled from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.