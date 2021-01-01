Iran

US Sees Some Indications of Possible Iranian Attack in Mideast

There have been recent heightened tensions, but an official acknowledged reading Iranian intentions is "difficult and at times unpredictable"

In this Sept. 6, 2019, file photo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a bilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi (not seen) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jakarta, Indonesia.
The U.S. has seen increasing indications that Iran could be planning an attack against American forces or interests in the Middle East, according to a U.S. official.

The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, acknowledged that reading Iran’s intentions was “difficult and at times unpredictable," NBC News reports.

But the indications are being taken seriously, the official said. The one-year anniversary of the U.S.' killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani is just days away.

Soleimani was killed in a U.S. dronestrike in Iraq on Jan. 3, 2020, in what the Defense Department characterized as a "defensive action" because it alleged the leader of Iran's Quds Force was developing plans to attack Americans. Iran launched missiles against U.S. forces in Iraq in response to the killing days later.

