Canada

USPS suspends mail to Canada amid postal worker strike in country

The temporary pause is in effect until further notice.

By Brendan Brightman

Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended mail service to Canada amid an ongoing national strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, which represents workers for the country's primary postal service.

The USPS said the pause will affect Priority Mail Express International, Priority Mail International, First-Class Mail International, First-Class Package International Service, International Priority Airmail, International Surface Air Lift,  Commercial ePacket and M-Bag to Canada until further notice.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"The Postal Service is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to update customers until the situation returns to normal," part of the USPS' statement read.

Regular updates on USPS service to Canada can be found here.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Canada
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us