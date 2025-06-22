Vance says U.S. ‘not at war with Iran, we're at war with Iran's nuclear program'

Vice President JD Vance said Sunday that the U.S. is not at war with Iran, but with Tehran's nuclear weapons program,and declined to confirm with 100% confidence that the country’s nuclear sites had been completely destroyed.

During an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” moderator Kristen Welker asked the vice president whether the U.S. was now at war with Iran after President Donald Trump said the U.S. military had dropped bombs on three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday.

The move marked the first time that the U.S. had directly attacked Iran and prompted concerns about whether attacks could drag the U.S. into a wider war. Hours later, Iran launched retaliatory strikes against Israel, causing damage in Tel Aviv.

“We’re not at war with Iran,” Vance said. “We’re at war with Iran’s nuclear program.”

Vance also declined to confirm with 100% certainty that Iran’s nuclear sites were completely destroyed, saying instead that he believes the U.S. has “substantially delayed” Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon.

"Do you have 100% confidence that Iran's nuclear sites were totally destroyed?" Welker asked.

“I’m not going to get into sensitive intelligence about what we’ve seen on the ground there in Iran, but we’ve seen a lot, and I feel very confident that we’ve substantially delayed their development of a nuclear weapon, and that was the goal of this attack," Vance said.

He separately said during the interview that the U.S. “destroyed the Iranian nuclear program,” adding, “I think we set that program back substantially.”

When pressed in a separate interview on ABC News' "This Week" over whether the Fordo facility was damaged or destroyed, Vance declined to draw a distinction.

"Severely damaged versus obliterated — I’m not exactly sure what the difference is," Vance said. "What we know is we set their nuclear program back substantially."

Trump had said Saturday night that the facilities were “completely and totally obliterated,” but an Iranian parliament member said on Sunday that Fordo was not seriously damaged in the strike. NBC News cannot independently verify either claim.

“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated,” Trump said in his Saturday-night address to the nation. “Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said during a Sunday morning press briefing that “Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been obliterated.” During the same briefing, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine said that "final battle damage will take some time."

"But initial battle damage assessments indicate that all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction," Caine added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also said that Iran “reserves all options” for its response. Trump said in an all-capitalized post to Truth Social on Saturday that “any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight.”

In the hours since the strike, the U.S. has received “some indirect messages from the Iranians,” Vance said.

Asked whether the U.S. would draw a red line if Iran disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a major route, Vance said the move would be “suicidal” for Iran.

“Their entire economy runs through the Strait of Hormuz. If they want to destroy their own economy and cause disruptions in the world, I think that would be their decision,” he said. “But why would they do that? I don’t think it makes any sense.”

The vice president said that the U.S. wants peace with Iran “in the context of them not having a nuclear weapons program.” He argued that the U.S. did not “blow up” diplomacy, casting blame instead on Iran for not giving diplomacy “a real chance.”

“The Iranians are clearly not very good at war. Perhaps they should follow President Trump’s lead and give peace a chance,” Vance said. “If they’re serious about it, I guarantee you the President of the United States is too.”

The U.S. attack came after Israel launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities earlier this month, prompting Iran to retaliate with strikes against Israel. The two countries have been locked in a military conflict since then.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine held a press briefing the morning after U.S. strikes hit three Iranian nuclear sites. “Our forces remain on high alert and are fully postured to respond to any Iranian retaliation or proxy attacks,” Caine said.

The U.S. initially denied its involvement, but in the days following the initial attacks, the president weighed whether the U.S. should unleash the military to back Israel. U.S. has “bunker buster” bombs that could penetrate Fordo, which is built inside a mountain — the only country known to have this type of weapon.

Support for the president’s decision largely fell along party lines.Some Democratic lawmakers — as well as at least two GOP lawmakers — argued that it was unconstitutional for the president to decide to conduct military strikes without Congressional approval, pointing to the Constitution’s delegation of power and the War Powers Act. A handful of Democrats argued that Trump’s actions were grounds for impeachment.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., brushed off concerns, saying during an interview on "Meet the Press" that Trump was acting within his authority.

"Congress can declare war or cut off funding. We can't be the commander-in-chief. You can't have 535 commander-in-chiefs," Graham said, referring to the number of representatives and senators.

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., said that the president can act militarily "when there's a clear and imminent threat to U.S. citizens, to the United States, to the homeland."

"That wasn't the case here," Kelly said.

In the days leading up to the strikes, Trump’s MAGA movement alliessplit over whether the U.S. should get involved militarily against Iran. The disagreement spilled into the open, with the sides criticizing each other on social media.

