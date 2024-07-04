Vanessa Hudgens gives birth, welcomes first baby with Cole Tucker

Originally appeared on E! Online

Vanessa Hudgens is soarin', flyin' into motherhood.

The "High School Musical" alum gave birth to her first baby with husband Cole Tucker, a source with knowledge tells E! News.

The couple's little one is no stranger to a Hollywood moment since Hudgens previously announced her pregnancy on the 2024 Oscars red carpet. Then clad in a black turtleneck gown by Vera Wang, the former Disney Channel star happily cradled her growing bump in front of photographers, before hosting ABC's “Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!”

Later that evening, Hudgens bared her baby belly again at Vanity Fair's annual "Oscars" after-party, this time walking the carpet in a black see-through Alberta Ferretti dress. Sharing photos of herself on "Oscars" night, the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram at the time, "One for the books."

And just like her golden pregnancy reveal, Hudgens and Tucker's love story is far from the status quo. After all, they first met on a meditation group call headed by Jay Shetty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I was literally on the Zoom with my girlfriend, and I started hitting her asking who he was, and she had never seen him before," Hudgens recounted in a December interview with Vogue. "So I proceeded to look on the Zoom square to find out his name and found him on Instagram — and he sent a DM the next day."

Soon, the "Sucker Punch" actress — who dated Austin Butler for nearly nine years before their early 2020 split — found herself at the start of something new. "After our first weekend together, I called my sister and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband," Hudgens recalled on an April 2023 episode of "Today With Hoda & Jenna." "The foresight!"

Likewise, Tucker's head was in the game early on in their relationship. Shortly after the pair went Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021, he publicly dropped the L-word.

"I got a girlfriend and she's cool," the baseball player told KDKA that same month. "She's awesome. I love her."

Hudgens and Tucker bopped to the next level of their relationship two years later, when they got engaged during a romantic trip to Paris.

"It's the most romantic city in the world," Hudgens told Vogue of the proposal. "I was very surprised. I dropped a hint that that would be the ideal place, but kind of forgot about it because I didn't want to have any expectations on the trip. I just wanted to enjoy it for what it was, and he caught me completely off guard."

As for their wedding? It was exactly what they had been looking for. In fact, Hudgens said seeing Tucker at the end of the aisle was the "most emotional moment of my life."

"I literally keeled over when I saw Tucker and had to take a big breath and had to force myself to keep walking because I could have dropped to the floor," she remembered of their Dec. 2 nuptials, attended by some of her former HSM costars. "I couldn't have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations."

