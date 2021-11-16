Vehicle at Center of Tennessee AMBER Alert Located in California

The vehicle driven by a Tennessee man accused of kidnapping his son and niece was discovered in San Clemente, California.

An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for 3-year-old Noah Clare, who was last seen on Nov. 6 in Gallatin, Tenessee, roughly 30 miles north of Nashville.

Noah Clare is believed to be with his father, Jacob Clare, who is wanted by the Gallatin Police Department for custodial interference.

Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted updated information regarding the case and included that an upgraded charge of aggravated kidnapping was being filed against Jacob Clare.

Also included in the new information was that the vehicle had been driving this past week through Arizona and that it had been located in San Clemente.

"The car was towed on [November] 13th. However, as we understand it, local law enforcement only became aware of that today," according to Josh DeVine, Communications Director for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. "We are working to develop any further leads that might be helpful, assisted by several local agencies there in California," DeVine added.

The CHP advisory also included information that 16-year-old Amber Clare, Jacob Clare's niece, was believed to be with Jacob Clare and his son.

Amber Clare was initially reported as a runaway juvenile from her family home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, on Nov. 5, 2021, according to an officer with the Beaver Dam Police Department. However, after "new information has been uncovered in the investigation, she has since been listed as a missing endangered child, and is believed to have been kidnapped by her uncle, Jacob Clare," the officer told NBC 7.

Noah Clare is described as 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 40 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Amber Clare is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Jacob Clare is described as being about 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. Jacob Clare has brown hair and green eyes. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Special Agent Charlie Belote with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at (800) 824-3463 or Investigator Jamie Helson with the Gallatin Police Department at (615) 451-3838.