Veterans Day 2020: Freebies and Discounts for Military Service Members

Veterans Day is Wednesday, Nov. 11, and in honor of the service members that have so bravely served our country, restaurants and businesses nationwide are showing their gratitude with an array of free meals, discounts and other well deserved perks.

Most discounts will require proof of a military ID. Some businesses allow uniform dress as a form of identification. VA cards and veteran organization membership cards are also valid at some businesses as proof of service.

Starting Wednesday, military veterans and gold star families will also get a lifetime of free access to national parks, wildlife refuges and other federal lands managed by the Department of the Interior, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Check out all the deals below:

The restaurant chain is welcoming all active-duty and veteran military members to visit their local Applebee's to enjoy a complimentary entree from a selection of items.

Veterans, active-duty military members and their spouses can get 25% off their entire in-store purchase on Nov. 11.

Bj's Restaurant and Brewhouse will be celebrating the country's veterans and active-duty member with a free meal valued at up to $14.95 and a free fountain beverage.

BWW is honoring America's heroes with a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.

California Pizza Kitchen is honoring veterans and active duty military with a complimentary meal on Nov. 11. CPK’s Veteran's Day menu includes a choice of one entrée (pizza, pasta and salads are all available) and a beverage.

Chili's is offering service members a free meal from a selected menu on Nov. 11.

Free adult buffet for veterans with military ID and coupon available here.

The restaurant chain will be celebrating Veterans Day by offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola cake.

Veterans can enjoy a free "Build your Own Grand Slam" from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Veterans can get a free pulled pork classic sandwich at participating locations on Nov. 11.

Veterans and active-duty military service members will receive a free donut at participating locations

From Nov. 1 until Nov. 30, Golden Corral will be giving free meal and beverage cards to all active duty members and veterans. The voucher can be redeemed once through May 31 during lunch or dinner on Mondays through Thursdays.

Kohl’s is doubling its Military Monday discount of 15% to offer all active and former military personnel, veterans and their families 30% off purchases from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11.

The doughnut shop will be honoring veterans on Nov. 11 by giving them a free doughnut and small coffee, hot or iced.

Veterans and active military members can receive a free Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product on Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All active duty and retired military personnel are invited to enjoy a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide

Veterans can enjoy a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola beverage on Veterans Day. Outback Steakhouse will also be offering 10% off to all service members, police officers, fire fighters and first responders with valid ID.

Veterans, active duty military and reservists can get a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu.

Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee at participating stores on Nov. 11.

Veterans, active-duty military members and their families can get 10% off in-store or online order. Customer must first register at www.target.com/circle/military to confirm eligibility.