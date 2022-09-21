alligator

Watch: Huge Gator Found Roaming Texas Neighborhood Removed By Tow Truck

The gator had to be removed with the help of a tow truck

By Holley Ford

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Texas - no, not Florida - homeowners were stunned to see a huge visitor crawling around their neighborhood this week.

A 10-foot alligator was found roaming the streets of a subdivision in Atascocita, located about 30 miles northeast of Houston down in Harris County, according to a tweet by Constable Mark Herman.

Neighbors told Houston NBC affiliate KPRC that the gator was first spotted on a surveillance camera partially underneath a truck in someone's driveway early Monday morning.

Atascocita alligator
Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman
Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

By the time police arrived, the alligator was back in the street.

Law enforcement officers called a specialist to the scene who covered the animal's face with a hoodie and tied it up. Then he worked with a tow truck driver to lift the gator into the bed of his pickup truck before driving away.

U.S. & World

4 mins ago

Joe Biden Approves Disaster Declaration for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico

climate change 30 mins ago

Senate Ratifies International Climate Deal on Refrigerants

The alligator is now safe with Animal Control.

A homeowner told KPRC said there are many gators in the neighborhood bayou, but they're much smaller than this one.

This article tagged under:

alligatorTexas News
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us