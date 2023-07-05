What's an acceptable tip for a driver who delivers a $20 pizza?

A TikTok video purporting to show a DoorDash delivery driver in Texas swearing at a customer over the $5 tip she gave him has gone viral, sparking fresh online debate over tipping culture in the U.S.

"I just want to say it's a nice house for a $5 tip," the driver can be heard saying as he walks away from a home in the door camera video posted to TikTok earlier this week by a user under the name Lacey Purciful.

"You're welcome!" the resident says, appearing surprised by the remark. "F*** you," the driver responds before walking away.

"So how much should I be tipping for a $20 pie?" Purciful, who, in a separate post said she herself has worked in the service industry for over 10 years and tips "very well," wrote in a caption.

