Video shows New Mexico murder suspect getting attacked by victim's family in court

Courtroom video shows the moments a New Mexico murder suspect was attacked during a hearing by his alleged victim’s uncle and stepfather on Friday.

Alexander Ortiz, 21, was arrested by Albuquerque police last February in connection with the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend, Alianna Farfan, according to a news release.

Ortiz was charged with first degree murder, a crime he pled not guilty to last March, court records show.

Ortiz was in a courtroom at the Bernalillo County Courthouse in Albuquerque on Friday morning for a plea hearing when he was attacked.

In the video, a man could be seen jumping over the courtroom boundary separating members of the public from suspects and beelining for Ortiz, who attempts to flee. Another man follows suit seconds later.

A melee then breaks out with several people struggling and fighting as they roll around on the floor, including Lucero, Ysasi, Ortiz, a corrections officer, Ortiz' father, and a sixth unidentified man.

Lucero and Ysasi could be seen punching an unidentified man wearing jeans and a dark long-sleeved shirt, while the corrections officer attempts to protect Ortiz.

The fight finally ends when the corrections officer pulls out his Taser.

Court documents filed by the State of New Mexico in Metropolitan Court last week identify the men as Carlos Lucero and Pete Ysasi. Deputies responded to the courtroom at around 9:30 a.m. following a dispatch report of an active fight.

Lucero and Ysasi allegedly jumped over the courtroom gate, ran towards Ortiz and began punching him, court documents state. The men also allegedly injured the corrections officer protecting Ortiz.

During his arrest, Lucero referred to the victim, Farfan, as his niece.

"He killed my niece like a coward," Lucero allegedly told the deputy who detained him, adding "it was worth every moment."

Ysasi was Farfan's stepfather.

There were "visible lacerations" on Ortiz, Lucero and Ysasi following the incident, according to court documents. Lucero and Ysasi were taken into custody and charged with battery on a peace officer and assault on a jail.

Lucero was released from the Metropolitan Detention center on Saturday, and Ysasi was released the day after, online records show.

It is not clear at this time if they have attorneys representing them.

Farfan was found dead by police in her apartment on Jan. 11, 2024, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

"Homicide detectives learned from friends and family that Farfan and Ortiz had an abusive relationship and Ortiz was upset with Farfan the day of the shooting," police said in a news release published last year. "Farfan lived at the apartment and allowed several friends to stay there because she feared being alone, according to a relative."

Farfan's friends told detectives that they heard a single gunshot while Ortiz and Farfan were in her bedroom that evening. After kicking open the door, they discovered Farfan with a gunshot wound to the face and said Ortiz had escaped through the bedroom window.

Ortiz was arrested on Feb. 21, 2024 following a brief stand-off with police. He's been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center since then, according to online records.

NBC News did not immediately hear back from an attorney for Ortiz.

His next hearing is set for Friday morning.

