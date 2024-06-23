Vitamix recalls nearly 570,000 blender parts after dozens of reported injuries

Vitamix is recalling hundreds of thousands of its blending containers and blade bases after receiving dozens of reports of injuries, federal regulators said Thursday.

On June 20, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shared a notice that Vitamix is voluntarily recalling its Ascent Series and Venturist Series eight-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers and blade bases, noting the containers can separate from the bases, exposing the blades and posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

The recall affects 569,000 parts — this includes 105,000 that were previously recalled in August 2018 (at the time, the company advised customers to pause use and offered repair kits as a remedy).

Vitamix blade bases, 20-ounce blending containers and 8-ounce blending bowls.

According to the CPSC, Vitamix has received 27 reports of lacerations that happened when user’s hands have come in contact with exposed blades, including the 11 reported injuries from the 2018 recall.

“Despite the rigorous testing each product undergoes before going to market, Vitamix often learns a great deal about its products after they’ve been used by thousands of people in real-life situations,” a representative from Vitamix tells TODAY.com via email, adding that the brand aims to continue improving customers’ experiences.

The clear containers and black blade bases being recalled are sold as individual parts, but also come with certain Vitamix Venturist and Ascent Series blenders. The recall lists Venturist V1200, Ascent A2300, Ascent A2500, Ascent A3300 and Ascent A3500 as some of the affected products.

The parts are also sold as sets or bundles in various configurations with a Vitamix logo printed on the blending container.

Vitamix blenders sit at the higher end of the market when it comes to pricing. On the brand’s website, Ascent blenders sell for between $549.95 — $749.95. Venturist series blenders can cost up to $549.95 for the V1200 model.

Vitamix is not offering a replacement or a refund as part of the recall. The company instructs anyone with these parts to immediately stop using the products and contact the company via a dedicated recall website for a repair kit.

Customers are told to look for the date code located on the recalled blade in "MM-YY format."

The company told CNN that it worked with Health Canada and the U.S. CPSC to evaluate potential remedies, agreeing on the repair kit as a solution.

“Vitamix’s top priority is the safety of its customers,” a representative for the brand told CNN. “To ensure Vitamix has a well-built product, Vitamix products undergo extensive testing, leveraging the 130+ test procedures in Vitamix’s catalog to assess every component for quality and durability.”

The parts were sold at Costco, Best Buy, Crate & Barrel, Macy’s, Target, Williams Sonoma, Walmart and other specialty and independent stores nationwide for between $30 and $990. They were also sold online at Vitamix.com, Amazon.com and QVC.com from April 2017 through May 2024.

