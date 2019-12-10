Walmart

Walmart Canada Removes Sweater Featuring Santa as Fan of ‘Colombian Snow’

The retailer said the sweaters “do not represent Walmart Canada’s values and have no place on our website."

Walmart removed a Christmas sweater Monday from its Canadian website that portrayed Santa Claus as a fan of “grade A, Colombian snow.”

The sweaters, advertised as “Men’s Let it Snow Ugly Christmas Sweater,” had been sold by a third-party seller on the website of the company’s Canada division, a spokesman said in a statement.

They “do not represent Walmart Canada’s values and have no place on our website,” the statement said, adding: “We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused.”

The sweater depicts “jolly old St. Nick” sitting on a couch in front of a table with three white lines. The product description said it “captures that moment when Santa is finally ready to enjoy that sweet, imported snow.”

