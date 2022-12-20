Officials in Washington are preparing for a possible visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, according to five sources familiar with the planning.

Zelenskyy could address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening, three sources said. The five sources stressed that the plans were contingent on security and could still change.

U.S. Capitol Police have been undergoing preparations for the possible visit, with leadership joining State Department agents along with emergency management personnel on a walk-through Tuesday, according to one source familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive plans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., suggested members attend Wednesday's session in person in a letter to colleagues Tuesday.

Pelosi would not confirm the trip when asked for comment by NBC News, but said she invited Zelenskyy, describing him as a "total hero."

