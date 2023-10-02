chicago news

WATCH: 104-year-old Chicago woman sets world record for oldest tandem skydive

Hoffner didn't start skydiving until she was 100 years old

By Alexandria Fisher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 104-year-old Chicago woman is believed to have set a record for being the oldest person in the world to tandem skydive out of an airplane over the weekend.

Dorothy Hoffner, a lifelong Chicagoan, completed a skydive at Skydive Chicago Sunday in Ottawa, Illinois, jumping from a plane roughly 10,000 feet off the ground. At 104 years old, Hoffner topped the world record of 103 years old, which was set in Sweden in 2022.

Officials with the company said they're working to have the jump certified by Guinness World Records.

Hoffner flew with a U.S. Parachute Association tandem instructor, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Hoffner didn't start skydiving until she was 100 years old.

Her message to those who haven't tried it?

“Skydiving is a wonderful experience, and it’s nothing to be afraid of. Just do it," she said.

This article tagged under:

chicago news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us