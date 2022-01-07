Pennsylvania

WATCH: Police Find Live Deer in Car's Trunk During Traffic Stop

Dashcam video shows a passenger carrying the deer across the road as the animal struggled in his arms

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police who pulled over a suspected drunken or drugged driver in Pennsylvania discovered a live deer that had apparently been hit and then placed in the hatchback area of her car.

The animal was freed after the stop Thursday by police in Newberry Township.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The occupants told officers they had realized the deer was still alive but kept driving anyway, police said.

Police said they told a passenger to release the deer, which was seen in a dashboard camera video posted by police struggling as it was carried across the road.

U.S. & World

vaccine mandate 14 hours ago

Supreme Court's Conservative Majority Skeptical of Biden's Workplace Vaccine Rule

In Memoriam 4 hours ago

Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Dead at 94

The 19-year-old driver is being investigated for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is assisting with the incident.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvaniadeer
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us