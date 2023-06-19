WATCH: Seal pup adorably joins in on surf session at San Diego beach

Several surfers in San Diego's Pacific Beach area were all smiles when an unexpected guest crashed their session.

Drone footage showed a seal pup catching a ride on one surfboard after another in the lineup. Charmed by the pup’s curious demeanor, the surfers kept a respectful distance from the marine creature as it lay comfortably on the end of different people’s boards.

At one point, a wave crashed near a board the pup was on, causing it to wipe out. Its head could be seen poking out the water shortly after, however, seemingly unbothered by the impact.

A representative for SeaWorld told NBC San Diego on Monday that they were aware of the surfing pup.

"Our team did respond to the pup," Tracy Rahr emailed. "Upon arrival, it appeared healthy and was in the water when the team went out to evaluate, so there was no need to intervene as the pup also appeared to be old enough to care for itself."

The approximate age of the pup is unclear, as are the whereabouts of its mother.