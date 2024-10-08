Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler robbed at horse track, cops say

A group of thieves surrounded at least three Santa Anita Park visitors, reportedly including Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler, and slipped off their wristwatches in a series of distraction thefts at the racetrack in Arcadia, California.

In each Sept. 28 case, the victim was walking in a large crowd at the park east of Los Angeles when they were approached by the thieves, some of whom distracted the victim as an accomplice removed the watch.

NBC LA is attempting to confirm reports that one of the victims was Buehler, who is scheduled to start Game 3 of the Dodgers' National League Division Series Tuesday night in San Diego.

The Associated Press, citing police, reported thieves surrounded Buehler and took a pricey wristwatch from his arm.

TMZ, citing Buehler's representatives, reported the pitcher was at the park with his wife. Buehler and his wife were not injured, TMZ reported.

Buehler grew up in Lexington, Kentucky. He has a micro-share ownership in Authentic, the 2020 Kentucky Derby champion.

In one theft, the victim was walking with a large group when the thieves surrounded them.

"While the movement of the victim was limited, one of the suspects was able to remove the victim's watch from their wrist," the Arcadia Police Department said in a statement.

The victim did not realize the watch was missing until the thieves left the area, police said. There was no indication that the thieves threatened the victim during the theft.

A similar crime was reported by another person later that same day. The victim in that case did not notice the watch was missing until several hours later, police said.

In a third case that day, the victim was approached by a group of thieves, one of whom attempted to hug the victim. A second thief began to remove their watch, but the victim noticed.

"The victim felt his watch being removed and confronted the suspects, who immediately left the area," police said.

The man notified park security and police, who took one person into custody. The 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and being in possession of a fraudulent social security cards

“We are fully cooperating with the Arcadia Police Department’s investigation," Santa Anita Park said in a statement.

