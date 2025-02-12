Super Bowl
Live Updates

Live updates: Eagles wrap up Super Bowl parade with speeches at art museum

Parade coverage is underway on NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC10

By Brooke Destra

What to Know

  • The Eagles dismantled the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, 40-22, and are celebrating Friday with a parade down Broad Street.
  • This will be the second time in eight years the Eagles work their way to the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps with the Lombardi Trophy to deliver speeches to thousands of fans.
  • Heading out to celebrate? From road closures to the parade route, here's everything you need to know.
  • NBC Sports Philadelphia will be streaming the entire parade and speeches. You can also watch on NBC10. Coverage across all platforms is live now.

The Eagles are Super Bowl champions! Follow along for live updates of the parade in Philly and watch fans celebrate.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us