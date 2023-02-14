Salt Lake City

Watch: SUV Plows Into Utah Pizzeria Minutes After Opening

Salt Lake City police said the crash and what caused the driver to lose control is under investigation.

By Gerardo Pons

NBC Universal, Inc.

A full-sized SUV crashed through the storefront of a pizzeria in Salt Lake City, Utah, leaving behind a mess but fortunately no injuries.

According to Telemundo affiliate KTMW-TV, the SUV plowed through the storefront of the restaurant around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, just 15 minutes after it opened its doors.

"It happened 15 minutes after when we normally would have opened and luckily there was no one in the lobby and all the damage is just chairs, tables, and booths," said Anthony Steward, the restaurant's owner.

Salt Lake City Police said the crash and what caused the driver to lose control is under investigation.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Salt Lake CityCaught on CameraUtah
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us