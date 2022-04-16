Wendy Rieger, NBC4 Washington Reporter, Dies From Brain Cancer at 65

Wendy Rieger, a longtime NBC4 Washington anchor and reporter, died Saturday after a battle with brain cancer.

"We lost our smart, vibrant, wonderful Wendy Rieger today," the news station said in a statement on Twitter. "She had so many passions and lived life sharing them with everyone she could."

REMEMBERING WENDY RIEGER: Wendy Rieger, our dear News4 anchor and reporter, has died after a battle with Glioblastoma. She was 65. https://t.co/ffrkWTT384 pic.twitter.com/6HNiErJw5h — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) April 16, 2022

Rieger, 65, was diagnosed with cancer almost a year ago and underwent surgery and treatment. Her cancer returned aggressively a few weeks ago, the station said.

In an update Friday, the station said she had been placed in hospice. She died while holding her hands with her husband, Dan.

There will never ever ever ever ever be another Wendy RIEGER.



Rest well my sweet friend… 💔 https://t.co/slY6CfMFFC — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) April 16, 2022

