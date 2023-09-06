Wendy's adding 2 new pumpkin spice items to menu

Wendy's is spicing up its menu this fall.

The fast food chain is rolling out two new pumpkin-spice-flavored items for a limited time only: a pumpkin spice Frosty and a pumpkin spice Frosty cream cold brew.

The items will be available for purchase nationwide beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to Wendy's, the pumpkin spice Frosty "merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors in every bite." It will be offered along with the chocolate Frosty, with the vanilla flavor being made temporarily unavailable.

"From our summertime strawberry Frosty to last year's holiday peppermint Frosty, and now our fall pumpkin spice Frosty, we are all about meeting our Frosty fans where they are by bringing familiar, and iconic, seasonal flavors to the menu," Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Company, said in a release. "We can't wait for our fans to get their hands on this new go-to sweet treat this fall."

The pumpkin spice Frosty cream cold brew will join the menu alongside the core vanilla, caramel and chocolate flavors. The new flavor uses the same syrup as the pumpkin spice Frosty and "merges smooth, cold-brewed coffee with classic Frosty creamer swirled to perfection over ice," Wendy's said.

Wendy's is far from the only place where customers can enjoy a pumpkin spice treat. Dunkin', Starbucks, 7-Eleven and Krispy Kreme are among the other spots that offer items featuring the popular fall flavor.

Between now and Oct. 31, Wendy's is also selling coupon books, Wendy's Frosty Boo! Books, for $1. The books include coupons for five free Jr. Frosty treats. Proceeds from Frosty Boo! Books will directly benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, according to Wendy's.